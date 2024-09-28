Projectile From Lebanon Crashes In Occupied West Bank

Israel 's war on Gaza, now in its 358th day, has killed at least 41,586 Palestinians. Additionally, over 700 people have been killed since September 23 in Israel 's extensive bombing across Lebanon .A projectile fired from Lebanon has crashed in the occupied West Bank , sparking fires, the Israel i military said."The fallen projectile was identified in the area of Mitzpe Hagit," the military said in a statement.

“There is a risk of the destabilization of the whole of Lebanon and that is in no way in the interest of Israel's security,” Baerbock said, after the latest Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and top commanders. "An Israeli strike targeted a warehouse in the vicinity of the airport," the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.The US State Department has ordered the families of embassy personnel in Beirut to leave the country and authorised the departure of some staff, as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates.

"The secretary-general is gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut in the last 24 hours," he said following Hezbollah's announcement its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed.A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has been killed in Friday’s Israeli air attack on Beirut, state news agency IRNA has reported.

Austin expressed full US support for Israel and"made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defence of Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement.Air raid sirens have sounded across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, and large bangs were heard after a missile was fired from Yemen and intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

"More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli air strikes," Filippo Grandi said on X, adding that"well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon".The Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has convened an emergency session to discuss the recent Israeli attacks in the region, particularly focusing on Lebanon.

"A new Israeli strike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, adding it hit"a building".Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned what he described as Israel's"short-sighted" policy after strikes on Lebanon that Israel said killed Nasrallah.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.Israel's military said it had"eliminated" Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, though the group has yet to comment on his fate. Sources within the ministry confirmed to Anadolu that the directive was issued after the Israeli army’s aggressive posturing.0520 GMT — Hospitals in Beirut's south to be evacuated amid Israeli strikes

Israel said it was attacking Hezbollah's headquarters, while Israeli television networks reported that Nasrallah was the target, although a source close to the group said he was"fine".

