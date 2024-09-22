Project 2025: A Lie Taking Root Despite Trump's Denials

I hear it everywhere I go, in every corner and crevice of the country that I have covered during this election, menacing talk about Project 2025 . Never mind that Donald Trump has nothing to do with Project 2025 , never mind that the canard that he does is a coordinated lie between Democrats and the media, the fact is, it is working. In this town of 15,000 known for chocolate, I met Mark and his service dog.
This desperate and constant lying about Project 2025 from the Harris campaign and the other Harris campaign known as the liberal press has come about precisely because Harris is incapable of making a positive argument for her candidacy. Fighting price gouging fell flat. On a host of issues, she refuses to say where she stands, except that it is closer to the center than where she used to stand, and she refuses to do serious interviews to clarify her positions.
Sadly, from what I can tell in my travels and conversations it is working, something that rankles Gen X Joe who is voting for Trump. 'It's just like the white supremacists, and everything else,' he told me, 'Trump denounces it over and over and it’s never good enough.' It was Mark Twain who said that a lie travels the world before the truth can get its pants on.
Election Project 2025 Trump Misinformation Politics
