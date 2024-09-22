Project 2025: A Lie Taking Root Despite Trump's Denials

I hear it everywhere I go, in every corner and crevice of the country that I have covered during this election, menacing talk about Project 2025 . Never mind that Donald Trump has nothing to do with Project 2025 , never mind that the canard that he does is a coordinated lie between Democrats and the media, the fact is, it is working. In this town of 15,000 known for chocolate, I met Mark and his service dog.

This desperate and constant lying about Project 2025 from the Harris campaign and the other Harris campaign known as the liberal press has come about precisely because Harris is incapable of making a positive argument for her candidacy. Fighting price gouging fell flat. On a host of issues, she refuses to say where she stands, except that it is closer to the center than where she used to stand, and she refuses to do serious interviews to clarify her positions.

Sadly, from what I can tell in my travels and conversations it is working, something that rankles Gen X Joe who is voting for Trump. 'It's just like the white supremacists, and everything else,' he told me, 'Trump denounces it over and over and it’s never good enough.' It was Mark Twain who said that a lie travels the world before the truth can get its pants on.

Election Project 2025 Trump Misinformation Politics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Local Version of Project 2025 Is Already Causing DevastationThe response to Project 2025 must be as dexterous and multifaceted as Project 2025 itself.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Harris campaign ads aim to tie Trump to Project 2025, despite denialsDemocrat Kamala Harris' presidential campaign on Wednesday will launch an ad campaign attempting to tie Republican former President Donald Trump to Project 2025, a set of conservative policy proposals that the project's participants hope Trump adopts if elected.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

2025 Lincoln Nautilus and 2025 Corsair pricedLincoln keeps pricing close on the 2025 Nautilus and 2025 Corsair except for the Reserve trims, which see healthy hikes on both models.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Fact Checkers Try to Shield Trump From Project 2025’s Abortion MadnessInstead of fact checking Trump’s absurd claim he has “nothing to do with” Project 2025, Politifact slams Kamala Harris for tying him to the program.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

The Courts Are Already Starting to Implement Project 2025, Without TrumpThe groups behind Project 2025 are already executing their plan through the courts in 2024.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump and Project 2025's plan to reshape the militaryProject 2025 contains plans to turn the military into Donald Trump's “MAGA force,” ready to follow his orders, including illegal acts. How this would undermine America’s national security and more is explained by Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton (Ret.) of VoteVets.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »