Progressive Democrats Push to Restore Funding to Terror-Linked UNRWA

Rep. Jan Schakowsky and other “progressive” Democrats have introduced legislation to restore U.S. funding to the terror-linked United Nations Relief and Works Agency despite the fact that several of its employees participated in the Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7.the “ UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024,” is almost certain to fail, meaning it is only a symbolic gesture, but a bizarre one.

The United States has historically been one of the largest financial supporters of UNRWA, which serves nearly 6 million Palestinian refugees across the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon. In March of this year, the U.S. paused UNRWA funding after the Israeli government alleged that 12 agency employees had direct involvement in Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack.

Notably, the statement did not deny that UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 terror attack.

