Prior Authorization Puts Mental Health at Risk

Personal Perspective: I've been stable on the same antidepressant for 10 years. Now with a prior authorization hanging in the balance, I'm terrified my health may be at stake.

Personal Perspective: With borderline personality disorder, it makes a difference when you are diagnosed, and at what age.Personal Perspective: As I recover from surgery, I'm transported back to the days when I used to cut myself to numb emotional pain. Personal Perspetive: My anorexia was driven by perfectionism and shame. When I got older, I avoided treatment, as I was typically the oldest one there.Personal Perspective: Since starting my new job, I've been struggling with feelings of inadequacy. I know the roots lay in my relationship with my father.

Personal Perspective: When it comes to borderline personality disorder and sex, I'm an anomaly in more ways than one.Personal Perspective: Dividing my life into before and after mental illness has raised questions. But are they questions I should be asking myself? Personal Perspective: I feel scared and sad when I watch my rescue dog experience apparent night terrors.Personal Perspective: It took me over 20 years to be hired in my first clinical supervisor role. At the end of my first year, I have some thoughts.

Personal Perspective: Do I use the phrase "Keep Going" as a way to push through or as a way to motivate myself?

Mental Injury Is Not Mental IllnessFrom fight, flight, freeze to flow.

