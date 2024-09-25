Princeton Remains Top National University in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of colleges and universities, with few changes to prior years.Princeton remained the report's top national university for 2024-25, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard. The only difference between last year's Top 3 and this year's is Harvard was tied with Stanford for the third spot.

RELATED STORY | Americans have lost confidence in higher education, poll findsColumbia University later said it would not submit data to U.S. News and World Report for its annual rankings.'We remain concerned with the role that rankings have assumed in the undergraduate application process, both in the outsized influence they may play with prospective students, and in how they distill a university’s profile into a composite of data categories,' leaders of Columbia wrote in 2023.

College Rankings Princeton University US News & World Report Higher Education Social Mobility

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LinkedIn Is Better At Ranking MBA Schools Than US News & World ReportI am the Vice President of Supply Chain Services at ARC Advisory Group, a leading industry analyst and technology consulting company. I engage in quantitative and qualitative research on supply chain management technologies, best practices, and emerging trends.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Auburn ranks as top college in Alabama, again: US News & World ReportNo schools in the state ranked in the company’s top 100 in the country this year.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

The Sports Report: It's good news, bad news for Dodgers in victoryDodgers say Gavin Stone is unlikely to return this year, but Landon Knack has impressive outing in win over Marlins.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Iranian president says he does not want war with IsraelChantal Da Silva reports on world news for NBC News Digital and is based in London.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Federal Judge Orders Pause on Biden Admin Plan for Authorizing Migrant SpousesSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, CBS News (Online), and Fox News Digital at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Trump was fact-checked by ABC moderators 5 times -- while Harris was left alone‘Fox News Night’ panelists examine top moments from the ABC News Presidential Debate (Courtesy: ABC News).

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »