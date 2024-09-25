Princeton Remains Top National University in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of colleges and universities, with few changes to prior years.Princeton remained the report's top national university for 2024-25, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard. The only difference between last year's Top 3 and this year's is Harvard was tied with Stanford for the third spot.
RELATED STORY | Americans have lost confidence in higher education, poll findsColumbia University later said it would not submit data to U.S. News and World Report for its annual rankings.'We remain concerned with the role that rankings have assumed in the undergraduate application process, both in the outsized influence they may play with prospective students, and in how they distill a university’s profile into a composite of data categories,' leaders of Columbia wrote in 2023.
College Rankings Princeton University US News & World Report Higher Education Social Mobility
