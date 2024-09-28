Princess Theodora Of Greece Marries Matthew Kumar In Historic Ceremony

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.of Greece is celebrating her long-awaited wedding to American attorney, Matthew Kumar , marking a milestone nearly six years in the making.— first in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and again following the death of Theodora's father in January 2023 at age 82.

Will Members of the British Royal Family Be Attending the Upcoming Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece? The bride's brothers Crown Prince Pavlos, 57, and Prince Phillipos, 38, were tapped to act as groomsmen, as was Crown Prince Pavlos and's second son Prince Achilleas-Andreas. Meanwhile, Pavlos and Marie-Chantal's daughter, Princess Maria-Olympia, and Princess Alexia's eldest daughter, Arrietta Morales de Grecia, were asked to be bridesmaids.

"The couple's desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests," the statement said.Princess Theodora and Matthew had a busy week before their wedding. Theodora, Matthew and her mother Queen Anne-Marie had an audience with the Archbishop of Athens on Sept.

Princess Theodora Greece Matthew Kumar Royal Wedding Metropolitan Cathedral Of The Annunciation

