Princess of Wales Makes First Public Appearance Since Completing Chemotherapy

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance after she disclosed she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.Kate and Prince William were seen Sunday attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla near their royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.The 42-year-old royal announced earlier this month that she had completed treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The diagnosis came six weeks after Buckingham Palace announced the king was being treated for cancer.'The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,' Kate said in the video.During treatment, Kate stepped away from most public duties, however, she made two appearances.

Princess Of Wales Chemotherapy Cancer Treatment Royal Duties Public Appearance

