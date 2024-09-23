Prince Harry Embarks on Solo Engagement Circuit in New York City

Starr is a News Writer for InStyle. She has worked in pop culture and entertainment since 2017 and has been with InStyle since 2024. Prince Harry has been hitting the engagement circuit in recent weeks solo, without wife Meghan Markle at his side. The prince will be in New York City for his latest series of events, and according to a royal expert, Harry and Markle's time apart is signaling change in his career plans.
On September 21, Harry kicked off his NYC activities with an organized dinner hosted by the World Health Organization, an event to honor survivors of violence in their childhood, and the impact that it has had on their mental health. The royal went black tie for the event, wearing a classic black and white suit with a bow tie for the event, and notably attended without Markle by his side.
Expect to see Harry by himself at several of the events he has coming up—royal expert Phil Dampier told,"It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now."They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.Dampier continued, "I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part. He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.
Harry's time in New York coincides with the UN's Climate week , during which he confirmed attendance at multiple events. "During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," a spokesperson for the royal said in a statement. "He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.
The statement revealed that Harry will also "be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" during the trip.Prince William and King Charles Wished Prince Harry a Happy 40th BirthdayPrince Harry Probably Won’t See His Dad During His September Trip to the U.K.
