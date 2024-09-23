Prince George's County Executive Alsobrooks Accused Of Improper Tax Deductions

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks reportedly improperly claimed tax deductions on two properties located in Maryland and Washington, DC, saving her thousands.that Alsobrooks, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland against former Gov. Larry Hogan , had improperly claimed a homestead tax exemption on her home in northeast Washington, DC, and her townhouse in Prince George’s County.
“She was unaware of any tax credits attached to that property and has reached out to the District of Columbia to resolve the issue and make any necessary payment,” Connor Lounsbury, a senior adviser for Alsobrooks, explained in a statement to the outlet. Lounsbury explained to the outlet that while Alsobrooks’s grandmother moved from the Washington, DC, property, Alsobrooks ended up paying the mortgage until the home was “sold in 2018.”
In 2005, Alsobrooks bought a townhouse in Prince George’s County. State records show she applied for and received a homestead exemption in 2008 for the townhouse. It’s unclear when, but she eventually began renting out the property — while continuing to take the exemption meant for primary residents.
Angela Alsobrooks Tax Deductions Homestead Exemption Prince George's County U.S. Senate Race
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »
Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »