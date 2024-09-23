Previously unknown Neolithic society in Morocco discovered: North Africa's role in Mediterranean prehistory retrieved 23 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-previously-unknown-neolithic-society-morocco.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Aug 29, 2018Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Neolithic Society Morocco Mediterranean Prehistory Archaeology Ancient Civilizations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flooding kills more than a dozen people in Morocco and AlgeriaTorrential downpours hit North Africa’s normally arid mountains and deserts over the weekend

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

North Carolina Voters Abandon Mark Robinson For Nude Africa User ‘FootPapa12’America’s Finest News Source

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

North Carolina Woman, 20, Found Dead in South Africa After Vanishing on Solo HikeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Missing North Carolina student Brook Cheuvront, 20, found dead in South AfricaBrook Cheuvront, a 20-year-old American student who vanished during a hike in Cape Town, South Africa, has been found dead, officials say.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Dazed Expands Global Footprint to Middle East and North Africa With ITP Media GroupDazed MENA will launch in the winter of 2024 with Ahmad Swaid as editor in chief to become the first youth-community-focused fashion, style, and culture magazine in the region.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

George W. Bush Institute hosts North Korean refugees for 3rd annual North Korean Human Rights WorkshopSome North Korean refugees are learning leadership skills to use their voices for change.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »