President Biden Celebrates Gotham FC's Historic NWSL Championship

President Joe Biden celebrated Gotham FC, praising the athletes for"keeping the faith" as the team went from last in the league to champions in one season.Biden reflected on the underdog story the team, which represents both New York and New Jersey, carried through its 2023 season. Gotham's squad went from last in the league to defeating all its naysayers in a single year."You never gave up, and you kept the faith, as my mother would say," Biden said.

"Reflecting on my career, I recall times when women's soccer lacked coverage and support," Krieger said."Our progress since those days has been remarkable, from our humble beginnings to becoming champions. Both Gotham and the NWSL have seen tremendous growth with more fans, greater engagement and increased recognition."

President Joe Biden accepts a jersey from Juan Carlos Amoros, head coach of Gotham FC, and Midge Purce, MVP of the 2023 NWSL Championship - September 23, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

