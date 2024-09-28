President Biden approves emergency declaration for Alabama due to Hurricane Helene

) - President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Alabama , authorizing federal disaster assistance to supplement response efforts for Hurricane Helene .
This allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts to alleviate storm-related hardships and to provide appropriate assistance to protect people, property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe. Federal funding will be available for state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain nonprofits. That federal assistance applies to Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, DeKalb, Etowah, Geneva, Henry, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lee, Limestone, Macon, Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.
Federal funding is also available for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for Houston County. Funding is also available for emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance for Baldwin, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.2 killed in Georgia in possible tornado as storms from Hurricane Helene hitDOJ sues Alabama, says August voter roll purge violates federal law
