Predator: Hunting Grounds Launches Digitally for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 1, 2024

Predator : Hunting Grounds launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S digitally on October 1, 2024. Physical editions launch on November 12, 2024, exclusively for PS5 .

There are three different Predator: Hunting Grounds editions available digitally. The Standard Edition is $19.99, and includes the base game and Feral Predator DLC. The Jungle Edition is $34.99, and includes everything from the Standard Edition plus the Predator DLC City Hunter , Samurai, Valkyrie, and Viking. Lastly, the Yautja Edition costs $69.99, and includes everything from the Standard Edition plus nearly all Predator DLC.

The Feral Predator DLC is based on the Hunter from the 2022 film Prey. The Yautja is equipped with unique armor, expandable shield, Crossbolt Gun, and Combistick. Predator: Hunting Grounds was originally only available for PS4 and PC. The Xbox Series X|S version will be the first time the asymmetrical shooter comes to Microsoft’s console platform. The modern console versions are running on Unreal 4.27, Vivox, and Wwise.Those who want to preorder a physical version of Predator: Hunting Grounds may want to prepare their wallets. Preorders go live tomorrow, September 24, 2024.is in the works.

Predator Hunting Grounds PS5 Xbox Series X|S Digital Release Physical Edition Preorder

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Predator: Hunting Grounds PS5 & Xbox Release Date AnnouncedIllfonic's asymmetrical first person shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds sneaks is way onto PS5 and Xbox Series X|S very soon.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Sony celebrates PlayStation’s 30th anniversary with PS1-style PS5 and PS5 Pro bundlesSony unveiled PlayStation 30th anniversary PS5 and PS5 Pro editions, a special PS Portal, and even new DualSense controller styles

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

PlayStation’s 30th anniversary PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles are so very prettyLawrence is a contributing reporter at Engadget, specializing in our AI overlords, musical doodads and, of course, garden variety gaming and tech. To that end, Lawrence once lost badly in multiplayer Mario to Nintendo’s own Shigeru Miyamoto, who laughed gleefully as he threw him down a pit.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

I won't buy the PS5 Pro if it can't enhance these PS5 gamesThese games all need PS5 Pro Enhanced patches.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

PS5 controller drift: how to fix PS5 controller joystick driftIf you're noticing issues with your DualSense joysticks, there are a few methods you can try to repair it yourself. Here's how to fix joystick drift on PS5.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Can You Really See The Difference Between PS5 And PS5 Pro Graphics?A deep dive into the graphical improvements of the PS5 Pro, analyzing screenshots and comparing them to the original PS5. The article encourages readers to download high-resolution images and judge for themselves if the difference is worth the price premium.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »