Predator: Hunting Grounds Launches Digitally for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 1, 2024

Predator : Hunting Grounds launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S digitally on October 1, 2024. Physical editions launch on November 12, 2024, exclusively for PS5 .
There are three different Predator: Hunting Grounds editions available digitally. The Standard Edition is $19.99, and includes the base game and Feral Predator DLC. The Jungle Edition is $34.99, and includes everything from the Standard Edition plus the Predator DLC City Hunter , Samurai, Valkyrie, and Viking. Lastly, the Yautja Edition costs $69.99, and includes everything from the Standard Edition plus nearly all Predator DLC.
The Feral Predator DLC is based on the Hunter from the 2022 film Prey. The Yautja is equipped with unique armor, expandable shield, Crossbolt Gun, and Combistick. Predator: Hunting Grounds was originally only available for PS4 and PC. The Xbox Series X|S version will be the first time the asymmetrical shooter comes to Microsoft’s console platform. The modern console versions are running on Unreal 4.27, Vivox, and Wwise.Those who want to preorder a physical version of Predator: Hunting Grounds may want to prepare their wallets. Preorders go live tomorrow, September 24, 2024.is in the works.
