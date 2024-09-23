Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine To Form In Caribbean, Could Impact Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the western Caribbean . A tropical depression is likely to form in the over the next day or so as the system moves north.

This is expected to strengthen as it moves towards the Gulf Coast of the US and it could become a hurricane as soon as Wednesday. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for Cuba and parts of Mexico. For the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, the tropical system will stay to our west so we don't see any direction impacts. However, rain chances will increase and it will be very breezy on Thursday and Friday.

Of course these impacts could change if we see shifts in the track. A farther east track increases the impacts, a farther west track lowers them. Heavy rainfall is expected towards the end of the week and localized flooding will be a concern for us. There is a second tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa also has a high chance of development as it moves into the central Atlantic.

Tropical Cyclone Hurricane Gulf Coast Caribbean Florida

