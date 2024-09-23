Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Could Become Hurricane Helene This Week

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Monday morning and is forecast to become a hurricane later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center .11 a.m. update: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen over the next few days and become a hurricane on Wednesday, the NHC said.The system will continue to strengthen as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The weather conditions are favorable for the tropical system, previously known as Invest 97L, to develop more, and it's likely that a tropical depression or storm will form in the next day or two as it moves north across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said.Once the disturbance moves over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said additional development is possible.
Hurricane Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Helene Caribbean Sea Gulf Of Mexico
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »