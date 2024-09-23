Potential Hurricane Heads Toward Northeast Gulf, Florida Landfall Possible

) - A tropical disturbance is beginning to take shape in the Western Caribbean. When this system forms, it will have nowhere to go but towards a landfall. Now that the models have a disturbance to focus on they are coming into better agreement on what will happen with this system.

The disturbance will move into the southern Gulf on Wednesday morning, develop into a hurricane and track northward across the Gulf. The models are focusing on a northeast Gulf landfall Thursday afternoon or evening anywhere from the Florida Panhandle to the Big Bend region of Florida. Even though most of the models bring this storm east of our area, we ARE NOT out of the realm of possibilities so we need to prepare like a hurricane is on the way.

How strong would this be? Unfortunately, the water temperatures are extremely warm, but fortunately, there will be some higher shear in the northern Gulf. Hopefully that will start to impact this potential storm before it makes landfall, but it will likely be a significant hurricane. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops in the coming days. The main thing for you to do is to get prepared. Today will be hot, but quiet and we have time to get ready for any potential development.Mobile PD’s ‘Red Light Blitz’ operation to target intersections for 2 daysHot and sunny to start the week, but all eyes are on the tropics

