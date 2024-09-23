Potential breakthrough in battle against antibiotic resistance from historic brine retrieved 23 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-potential-breakthrough-antibiotic-resistance-historic.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.3 hours agoUse this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Antibiotic Resistance Antibiotic Discovery Brine Bacteria History

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harvard Researchers Discover New Life-Saving Potential in Alzheimer’s DrugScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Researchers Identify Potential New Strategy To Slow The Development Of Liver FibrosisA new study has shed light on the role inflammation plays in mitigating liver fibrosis, a condition often associated with metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD). The research brings researchers closer to understanding the pathology of MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis), a consequence of MAFLD. The findings could lead to new strategies for slowing the progression of liver fibrosis.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 live updates: Florida in path of potential Hurricane Helene, latest track showsThe weather conditions are favorable for Invest 97L, a system in the western Caribbean, to develop more, and it's likely that a tropical depression or storm will form in the next few days as it moves north across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Tackling food insecurity requires more than charity—governments must also act, say researchersAs more households in Canada experience food insecurity, food banks and other organizations are struggling to meet demand for their services. In 2023 alone, around 23% of Canadian households experienced some form of food insecurity. That translates to 8.7 million people, including 2.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Brazilian researchers discover key gene regulating virulence of fungus that causes severe lung infectionsA group of Brazilian researchers has found a potential target for novel therapeutic strategies to combat fungal infections—more specifically, those caused by Aspergillus fumigatus. An article reporting the discovery is published in the journal Communications Biology.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers find genetic variant for speed of hair graying, susceptibility to skin melanoma in horsesGraying with age is a common coat color variant in horses, characterized by progressive hair graying and susceptibility to skin melanoma.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »