Posthumous Honor for D-Day Hero, Waverly B. Woodson Jr.

Woodson's 95-year-old widow, Joann, was presented Tuesday with the Distinguished Service Cross he was awarded posthumously for his extraordinary heroismWaverly B. Woodson Jr., who was part of the only African American combat unit involved in the D-Day invasion during World War II, spent more than a day treating wounded troops under heavy German fire — all while injured himself.

Steve Woodson offers remarks during a ceremony to posthumously award the Distinguished Service Cross to his father, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Waverly Woodson Jr. on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. Woodson, who died in 2005, received the award just days before the 80th anniversary of Allied troops’ landing in Normandy, France. First Army troops took the Distinguished Service Cross with them to France in June and in an intimate ceremony laid the medal in the sands of Omaha Beach, where a 21-year-old Woodson had come ashore decades earlier.

After the vessel lost power, it was pushed toward the shore by the tide, and Woodson likely had to wade ashore under intense enemy fire.“The tide brought us in, and that’s when the 88s hit us,” he said of the German 88mm guns. “They were murder. Of our 26 Navy personnel, there was only one left. They raked the whole top of the ship and killed all the crew. Then they started with the mortar shells.

Speaking after the ceremony to The Associated Press, Steve Woodson said it wasn’t until 50 years after the invasion and his father had returned from an anniversary ceremony in France that he started to share memories of that day.

D-Day World War II Medal Of Honor Distinguished Service Cross African American Veteran

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Day Says Tyleik Williams 'Day-to-Day' for Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins Has 'Great Attitude'Ryan Day loves Quinshon Judkins' attitude at running back and said Tyleik Williams is day-to-day.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Honor Magic V3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 6: Did Honor beat Samsung?The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest book-style foldable yet, but it's not as thin or light as the Honor Magic V3. How do these two compare?

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2: Evolution done rightMariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

80 years after D-Day, the family of a Black World War II combat medic receives his medal for heroismWaverly B. Woodson Jr., who was part of the only African American combat unit involved in the D-Day invasion during World War II, finally received the…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

80 years after D-Day, the family of a Black World War II combat medic receives his medal for heroismWaverly B. Woodson Jr., who was part of the only African American combat unit involved in the D-Day invasion during World War II, finally received the…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

80 years after D-Day, the family of a Black World War II combat medic receives his medal for heroismWaverly B. Woodson Jr., who was part of the only African American combat unit involved in the D-Day invasion during World War II, finally received the…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »