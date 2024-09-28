Post Malone, Doja Cat Headline Global Citizen Festival with Diverse Lineup

Post Malone and Doja Cat , two of pop music's biggest stars, headline this year's Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park on Saturday.

Global Citizen has long partnered with major artists – from Beyonce and Jay-Z to Queen – to encourage its audience to lobby political, corporate and philanthropic leaders to support the nonprofit's initiatives. CEO Hugh Evans said this year’s festival -- which will focus on addressing poverty and other pressing international issues – needs support from all generations now more than ever.

Evans said this year’s headliners have an important connection to young people, who are essential to changing how leaders react to current needs.“There’s a reason why brand managers spend so much time speaking to that 16-to-30-year-old demographic -- the major trendsetters of the next 40 years,” Evans said. “Young people have the power to create enormous change when they band together.”Malone embodies that sentiment in his current music.

Global Citizen Festival Post Malone Doja Cat Music Charity Poverty International Issues

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Post Malone, Doja Cat, and More to Headline 2024 Global Citizen FestivalThe 12th edition of the Global Citizen Festival is set to feature a star-studded lineup including Post Malone, Doja Cat, LISA, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, and RAYE. The event will also host speakers like UN Messenger of Peace Dr. Jane Goodall and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Post Malone and Doja Cat headline this year's Global Citizen FestivalThis year's lineup includes Doja Cat, Post Malone, Benson Boone, RAYE and many more. Here's how to watch.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Post Malone and Doja Cat headline this year's Global Citizen FestivalThis year's lineup includes Doja Cat, Post Malone, Benson Boone, RAYE and many more. Here's how to watch.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro: Where to buy tickets to Global Citizen FestivalThe 2024 Global Citizen Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, on the great lawn in Central Park, New York, New York.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Post Malone and Doja Cat headline this year's Global Citizen FestivalThis year's lineup includes Doja Cat, Post Malone, Benson Boone, RAYE and many more. Here's how to watch.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Post Malone and Doja Cat headline this year's Global Citizen FestivalThis year's lineup includes Doja Cat, Post Malone, Benson Boone, RAYE and many more. Here's how to watch.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »