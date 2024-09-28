Post Malone, Doja Cat Headline Global Citizen Festival with Diverse Lineup

Post Malone and Doja Cat , two of pop music's biggest stars, headline this year's Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park on Saturday.
Global Citizen has long partnered with major artists – from Beyonce and Jay-Z to Queen – to encourage its audience to lobby political, corporate and philanthropic leaders to support the nonprofit's initiatives. CEO Hugh Evans said this year’s festival -- which will focus on addressing poverty and other pressing international issues – needs support from all generations now more than ever.
Evans said this year’s headliners have an important connection to young people, who are essential to changing how leaders react to current needs.“There’s a reason why brand managers spend so much time speaking to that 16-to-30-year-old demographic -- the major trendsetters of the next 40 years,” Evans said. “Young people have the power to create enormous change when they band together.”Malone embodies that sentiment in his current music.
