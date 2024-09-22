Portland Public Schools Bans Teachers From Displaying Personal Views in Classrooms

Portland Public Schools has adopted a new rule barring teachers from displaying their personal views on a 'political or personal issue' in the classroom. According to The Oregonian, the new guidance was 'quietly' adopted under an administrative directive on August 24. 'Content on classroom walls, bulletin boards or otherwise displayed in the classroom must be related to the curriculum or district sponsored pursuant to ,' the rule says.
Personal expression by employees is not in furtherance of PPS’s academic purposes. Academic purposes, of course, will vary depending on the course content. Displays should be focused on student's needs and tethered to the curriculum, not on the personal views of the teacher,' the statement continued. The spokesperson confirmed that the new guidance does not bar teachers from displaying pro-LGBTQ or pro-Black Lives materials in the classroom.
According to The Oregonian, the new policy restricting teachers from displaying their personal views on political issues has already been put into practice. Administrators at Grant High removed a 'Stop the Genocide' poster from a social studies teachers' doorway earlier this month. The school's principal reportedly said in an email the poster violated the 'PPS policy regarding political speech.
Portland Public Schools Teachers Classroom Displays Political Views Personal Expression
