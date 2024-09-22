Portland Public Schools Bans Teachers From Displaying Personal Views in Classrooms

Portland Public Schools has adopted a new rule barring teachers from displaying their personal views on a 'political or personal issue' in the classroom. According to The Oregonian, the new guidance was 'quietly' adopted under an administrative directive on August 24. 'Content on classroom walls, bulletin boards or otherwise displayed in the classroom must be related to the curriculum or district sponsored pursuant to ,' the rule says.

Personal expression by employees is not in furtherance of PPS’s academic purposes. Academic purposes, of course, will vary depending on the course content. Displays should be focused on student's needs and tethered to the curriculum, not on the personal views of the teacher,' the statement continued. The spokesperson confirmed that the new guidance does not bar teachers from displaying pro-LGBTQ or pro-Black Lives materials in the classroom.

According to The Oregonian, the new policy restricting teachers from displaying their personal views on political issues has already been put into practice. Administrators at Grant High removed a 'Stop the Genocide' poster from a social studies teachers' doorway earlier this month. The school's principal reportedly said in an email the poster violated the 'PPS policy regarding political speech.

Portland Public Schools Teachers Classroom Displays Political Views Personal Expression

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cellphone bans in some states' public schools take effect as experts point out pros and consSome lawmakers are pushing for state-wide cellphone bans in schools, with some districts setting their own policies ahead of the upcoming school year. A pediatric psychologist offered insights.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Louisiana governor bans teaching of critical race theory in public schoolsThe governor of Louisiana has signed an executive order preventing the use of critical race theory in the state's K-12 public education system.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Seattle Public Schools weigh which elementary schools to close in 2025Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is moving closer to deciding which 20 elementary schools may be closed for the 2025–2026 school year, as the district grapples with a $100 million budget deficit.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Seattle Public Schools unveils 2 plans to close up to 21 elementary schoolsThe closures would address the district's $100 million budget crisis.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Denver Public Schools focusing on safety as schools incorporate more artificial intelligenceNicole Brady is a Denver7 weekday morning anchor.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Montgomery Public Schools holding ‘State of the Schools’ this monthMontgomery Public Schools will hold its annual “State of the Schools” meeting on September 19th with Superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown and the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »