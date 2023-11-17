HEAD TOPICS

Porsche, Opel, and the Evolution of Car Brands

autocar1 min.

A look at the long histories of Porsche and Opel and how their car production has remained consistent over the years. The article also discusses the origins of the Smart car and its partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

Porsche, Opel, Car Brands, Smart Car, Mercedes-Benz

Look at the long histories of Porsche and Opel and you’ll find that they still produce much the same kind of cars as they did around their foundation – sporty luxury cars for the former and dependable middle-class transport for the latter. The interior materials are mostly very good, but the choice of leatherette seats for Pro+ trim and leather for our Premium test car is rather unimaginative.

Where are the plush fabrics?Others have experienced serious mission creep, even in a relatively short time. You won’t find it in the literature for the Smart #1, but the name Smart was originally conceived as a slightly contrived acronym for Swatch, Mercedes, Art. The project originated not with a major car manufacturer but with Swatch, a Swiss maker of affordable watches, who wanted to make a city car that embodied the spirit of its timepieces. As Google and Apple have found out, making cars is a tough side gig, so Swatch settled on Mercedes-Benz as an experienced partne

United States Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VERGE: The Evolution of Note-Taking AppsExploring the evolution of note-taking apps and the wide range of options available for storing and organizing information.
Source: verge | Read more »

NEWYORKER: The Evolution of Charlie Chaplin's Tramp CharacterCharlie Chaplin was one of the world’s most celebrated and beloved stars. Then his adopted country turned against him.
Source: NewYorker | Read more »

CNBC: The Evolution of Peanut Butter: From Paste to PopularityFrom children to astronauts to presidents, peanut butter's popularity has transcended time and space to cement its legacy as an American staple. Watch the full video:
Source: CNBC | Read more »

CARMAGAZİNE: Kia Sportage: Three Decades of EvolutionFive generations of the Kia Sportage show the dramatic transformation of the SUV from left-field off-roader to best-selling family bus. We've driven them all:
Source: CARmagazine | Read more »

AUTOCAR: Renault Developing Fun Electric Car with New Renault 5The new Renault 5 is being developed to be the most fun small electric car to drive, according to company executives. Its CMF-B-EV platform includes a suite of technologies aimed at providing enjoyable handling, including a multi-link rear axle.
Source: autocar | Read more »

KTVU: Protesters Cause Chaos on San Francisco BridgeA chaotic event on the San Francisco Bridge resulted in arrests and car towings as protesters disrupted traffic during the APEC summit.
Source: KTVU | Read more »