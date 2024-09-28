Pope Francis faces scathing criticism and survivor accounts of abuse during Belgium visit

On a brutal day for Pope Francis , the king of Belgium , its prime minister and the rector of the Catholic university that invited him here all ripped into the institution he heads for a spectrum of sins: for covering up cases of clergy sex abuse and being far behind the times on embracing women and the LGBTQ+ community in the church.

Through it all, Francis expressed his remorse, begged forgiveness and promised to do everything possible to make sure such abuses never occur again. 'This is our shame and humiliation,' he said in his first public remarks on Belgian soil. Francis has visited countries with wretched legacies of church wrongdoing before.

After World War II and through to the 1980s, many single mothers were forced by the Belgian church to offer their newborns up for adoption, with money changing hands. Francis said he was 'saddened' to learn of these practices, but said such criminality was 'mixed in with what was unfortunately the prevailing view in all parts of society at this time.'

Pope Francis Belgium Clergy Sex Abuse LGBTQ+ Issues Abuse Survivors

