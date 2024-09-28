Politics-Themed Bar Removes GOP Symbol After Community Backlash

A newly opened politics-themed bar in Washington, D.C., was forced to remove a GOP political symbol from its building after facing community backlash. The bar, called 'Political Pattie's,' reportedly angered some locals by featuring a GOP elephant, along with a Democratic donkey, as part of its logo painted on the front of the building.

The co-owners also reiterated their right to run the business in this location and said the backlash was emblematic of society's rush to judgment. 'What has been happening online to Pattie’s directly resembles what happens in society daily. Our business was judged by its outside appearance before anyone ever took the chance to learn what we were about on the inside.

Politics Bar Backlash Symbol Community

