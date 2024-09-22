Police Officer Wears Inflatable Chicken Suit To Catch Drivers Running Red Lights

A police officer in San Francisco , California, is wearing a silly costume to try and catch drivers blowing through crosswalks.

Lt. Jonathan Ozol put on an inflatable chicken outfit on Monday as he stood on Alemany Boulevard near an intersection while trying to ticket drivers who failed to yield to pedestrians, SF GateAccording to Capt. Amy Hurwitz, the exercise is one of five the agency has performed in the past six months. The city is trying to ensure that drivers are watching and doing the right thing when they approach a crosswalk.

“State law requires drivers to stop for pedestrians who are entering a crosswalk. Ozol said that failing to do so can result in a citation that could cost the driver a hefty fine of as much as $400,” the outlet said.Ozol trying to cross the street while wearing the chicken outfit. A red car zooms past him, but it appears that an officer riding a motorcycle pursues the vehicle moments later.

It is important to note that San Francisco voters passed ballot measures in March, and one of them was to expand police powers, Breitbart News “Voters reacted to a wave of crime in the city, which began even before the Black Lives Matter movement had attacked police and led to brief attempts to ‘defund’ local law enforcement,” the outlet said.

Police Safety Traffic Violations Crosswalks San Francisco

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco Police Officer Catches Speeders Wearing Inflatable Chicken SuitA San Francisco police officer donned an inflatable chicken costume to catch drivers running red lights and failing to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks. Lt. Jonathan Ozol's unique tactic resulted in numerous citations as the humorous enforcement caught the attention of reckless drivers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Dallas police shooting: Officer 'executed' by 'coward' in ambush attack; 2nd officer remains criticalPolice Chief Eddie Garcia says they lost a hero Thursday night after Officer Darron Burks was 'executed' by a coward. Meanwhile, an officer who was shot in the face continues to fight for her life. Here's the latest.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Dallas police shooting: Officer 'executed' in ambush attack; 2nd officer shot in the face still hospitalizedPolice Chief Eddie Garcia says they lost a hero Thursday night after Officer Darron Burks was 'executed' in a senseless act of violence.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Chicago police officer accused of beating another officerChicago police officer accused of beating another officer

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Missouri police officer charged in death of K-9 officer left in hot carCharges have been filed against the Missouri police officer who allegedly left his police K-9 inside a hot car overnight leading to his death back in June.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Dallas officer killed, 2 wounded by man who is fatally shot after highway chase, police sayPolice initially responded to a call for officer assistance and found an officer wounded...

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »