Police Identify Suspect In Case Of Body Found In Lake Merritt, Awaiting Autopsy Report

OAKLAND — Police say they’ve identified the person who threw a suitcase containing the body of a young man into Lake Merritt last year, but they’re still waiting on an autopsy report to determine the victim’s cause of death.

Now, homicide investigators are waiting to hear whether the victim died of an overdose, by independent means, or if there is evidence that he was still breathing when he was thrown into the lake. The outcome of the report will determine whether murder charges or less serious counts related to the body disposal will be filed, authorities said.

Authorities say they subsequently spoke to numerous people who claimed that Bronson took responsibility for Gomez-Raymundo being in the lake. He allegedly said things like, “I threw somebody in Lake Merritt, didn’t you hear about it?”

