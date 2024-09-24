Police Arrest Suspect After High-Speed Chase Captured on Video

According to Chief of Police Robert Johnson, Sgt. Dan McAninch pulled over a silver sedan near the 700 block of N. Beaton Street. The driver pulled into a gas station down the road near 1Johnson confirmed the department is looking into a surveillance video clip posted on TikTok as part of their investigation. Police said Meslap was wearing a blue T-shirt.
The video clip begins with Meslap standing near the trunk of his car. The suspect then begins to walk towards the passenger side of his car, gets in, and closes the door. The officer runs after him, opens the passenger door, and tries to pull Meslap out of the vehicle.The video shows Meslap put his car in drive as a second officer drives up. Meslap rams into the officer’s vehicle. According to Johnson, the second officer was hit but had minor injuries.
Police said the suspect then put his car into reverse. While McAninch let go of the suspect’s arm, the officer was dragged several feet by the car door. A third officer arrived at the scene and was uninjured. The surveillance video posted online shows two of the officers drawing their guns however, no shots were fired.“The officers made the quick decision not to fire due to the passenger of the vehicle, who was not a threat, as well as the officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle being trapped in the line of fire,” Johnson said in a statement.Meslap sped off but police said he was arrested less than two miles away.
Policechase Suspectarrest Surveillancevideo Tiktok Trafficstop
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »