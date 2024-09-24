Police Arrest Suspect After High-Speed Chase Captured on Video

According to Chief of Police Robert Johnson, Sgt. Dan McAninch pulled over a silver sedan near the 700 block of N. Beaton Street. The driver pulled into a gas station down the road near 1Johnson confirmed the department is looking into a surveillance video clip posted on TikTok as part of their investigation. Police said Meslap was wearing a blue T-shirt.

The video clip begins with Meslap standing near the trunk of his car. The suspect then begins to walk towards the passenger side of his car, gets in, and closes the door. The officer runs after him, opens the passenger door, and tries to pull Meslap out of the vehicle.The video shows Meslap put his car in drive as a second officer drives up. Meslap rams into the officer’s vehicle. According to Johnson, the second officer was hit but had minor injuries.

Police said the suspect then put his car into reverse. While McAninch let go of the suspect’s arm, the officer was dragged several feet by the car door. A third officer arrived at the scene and was uninjured. The surveillance video posted online shows two of the officers drawing their guns however, no shots were fired.“The officers made the quick decision not to fire due to the passenger of the vehicle, who was not a threat, as well as the officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle being trapped in the line of fire,” Johnson said in a statement.Meslap sped off but police said he was arrested less than two miles away.

Policechase Suspectarrest Surveillancevideo Tiktok Trafficstop

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denver police arrest suspect in deadly road rage shooting on Santa Fe DriveÓscar A. Contreras is a Murrow-nominated journalist who has been writing for the E.W. Scripps Company since January 2014.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Pakistan police arrest key suspect in gang rape of a woman polio workerPakistani police say they have arrested the key suspect in the gang rape of a woman polio worker who was assaulted by three men during last week’s vaccination campaign.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect in String of Robberies and BurglariesTyler Isaac Cooper, 23, has been arrested by Long Beach Police Department for allegedly committing eight robberies and being a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries dating back to January. Cooper is accused of jumping counters, simulating having a gun, and demanding cash from victims.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Pakistan police arrest key suspect in gang rape of a woman polio workerPakistani police say they have arrested the key suspect in the gang rape of a woman polio worker who was assaulted by three men during last week’s vaccination campaign. Two other suspects in the case are still at large. A local police official said on Wednesday that the suspect, who was identified as Ahmad Jakhrani, was arrested overnight.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Pakistan police arrest key suspect in gang rape of a woman polio workerPakistani police say they have arrested the key suspect in the gang rape of a woman polio worker who was assaulted by three men during last week’s vaccination campaign

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Kirkland police arrest sexual assault suspectA sexual assault suspect was arrested at a Kirkland park on Wednesday evening, police said.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »