Police Accuse Illegal Alien of Killing 23-Year-Old in Pittsburgh

Police have accused an illegal alien of killing 23-year-old Christian Sluka in the Dormont suburb of Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania, on Saturday.On the evening of September 21, 2024, Sluka was sitting at a red light in the Dormont suburb of Pittsburgh when he was allegedly struck by Rivera-Ramirez, who was allegedly unlawfully driving a Ford Taurus, according to police.

Sluka was killed on the scene. Police allege Rivera-Ramirez got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash. Rivera-Ramirez was later identified by Allegheny County police and arrested. Police confirmed that Rivera-Ramirez is an illegal alien, and detectives said they have notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

“During their investigation, detectives learned Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States Citizen and is an undocumented immigrant,” police told WPXI News. “Detectives contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and we would defer any further questions about Rivera-Ramirez’s immigration status to that agency.”“Christian was a selfless, hardworking, and talented individual, and his community and family will forever be changed without him,” the GoFundMe reads.

Illegal Immigrant Suspect Arrested In Fatal Pennsylvania Hit-And-Run25-year-old Saul Rivera-Ramirez, an undocumented immigrant, has been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle and driving without a license after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 23-year-old Christian Sluka in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Rivera-Ramirez fled the scene on foot with a female companion and a child after striking Sluka's motorcycle.

