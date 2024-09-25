Police Accuse Illegal Alien of Killing 23-Year-Old in Pittsburgh

Police have accused an illegal alien of killing 23-year-old Christian Sluka in the Dormont suburb of Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania, on Saturday.On the evening of September 21, 2024, Sluka was sitting at a red light in the Dormont suburb of Pittsburgh when he was allegedly struck by Rivera-Ramirez, who was allegedly unlawfully driving a Ford Taurus, according to police.
Sluka was killed on the scene. Police allege Rivera-Ramirez got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash. Rivera-Ramirez was later identified by Allegheny County police and arrested. Police confirmed that Rivera-Ramirez is an illegal alien, and detectives said they have notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement .
“During their investigation, detectives learned Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States Citizen and is an undocumented immigrant,” police told WPXI News. “Detectives contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and we would defer any further questions about Rivera-Ramirez’s immigration status to that agency.”“Christian was a selfless, hardworking, and talented individual, and his community and family will forever be changed without him,” the GoFundMe reads.
