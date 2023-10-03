Plane captured on video spiraling to the ground before fatal crash into house

hocking video captured a small plane spiraling to the ground before slamming into a house. Two people aboard the plane died and a third was seriously injured.
Harrowing video captured a small plane spiraling to the ground before slamming into an Oregon home — killing two people aboard and seriously injuring a third.shows the single-engine plane out of control as it falls out of the sky in Newberg, a city in the Portland metropolitan area, about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
