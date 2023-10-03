Plane captured on video spiraling to the ground before fatal crash into house

hocking video captured a small plane spiraling to the ground before slamming into a house. Two people aboard the plane died and a third was seriously injured.

Alaska rep’s husband was flying 520 pounds of moose meat, antlers strapped to wing at time of fatal crash Harrowing video captured a small plane spiraling to the ground before slamming into an Oregon home — killing two people aboard and seriously injuring a third.shows the single-engine plane out of control as it falls out of the sky in Newberg, a city in the Portland metropolitan area, about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It crashed into a home on N. Cedar St. and came to rest partially inside the home and partially in the backyard, according to the news outlet. Several people were inside the house at the time but were able to evacuate safely, with none of those on the ground hurt, KGW reported.Shocking video captured a small plane spiraling to the ground before slamming into a house in Newberg, Oregon. Two people aboard were killed and a third was seriously injured.

Read more:

nypost »

2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through the roof of a home in OregonTwo people are dead and another injured after a small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday night, officials said.

Journalists detail harrowing rescue from Ukraine at Sinai ForumFor the first time, journalists Jennifer Griffin and Benjamin Hall told their story of rescuing war correspondent Hall after he was injured in a Russian attack on Ukraine at the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum.

Oregon middle school attack: What we know about transgender student claimsA video of the incident at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin recently went viral on social media.

Group of homeless people sues Portland, Oregon, over new daytime camping banA group of homeless people in Portland, Oregon, has filed a class action lawsuit...

Man accused of locking woman in cell in Oregon faces rape, kidnapping charges in separate caseThe alleged incident occurred in May, about two months before he was arrested in the alleged Seattle kidnapping.

Oregon Middle School Won't Say if Student Who Attacked Girls is TransgenderAn Oregon middle school where a student was filmed physically attacking a female student will not say if the assailant is transgender.