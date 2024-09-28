Pirates Recall Mike Burrows, Option Jared Jones

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the final series of the 2024 season on the road vs. the New York Yankees , but they're still making roster moves .

His final game of the season came in the first game vs. the Yankees on the road, where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, two earned runs and making seven strikeouts on 85 pitches. The Pirates would win 4-2 against the Yankees, thanks to two home runs from Bryan Reynolds. Jones spent the 2021 season with the Bradenton Marauders with a 3-6 record in 18 appearances and 15 starts, a 4.64 ERA in 66.0 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts to 34 walks.

Pirates Yankees Burrows Jones Roster Moves

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Skenes and Jared Triolo help the Pirates blank the Cubs 5-0Paul Skenes pitched five effective innings while struggling with his location, and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Chicago Cubs another tough loss with a 5-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Pittsburgh Pirates Keeping Tabs on Paul Skenes, Jared JonesThe Pittsburgh Pirates are exercising caution with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones in the final month of the season

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jared Jones strikes out 9 in Pirates' 7-3 win over NationalsJared Jones cruised through seven innings, striking out nine, as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 for a split of the four-game series. Jones allowed two runs and four hits, all coming in the first two innings on Sunday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Pirates star Paul Skenes visits Pittsburgh Steelers practice, has ‘big fan’ in Mike TomlinMike Tomlin says he's a 'big fan' of Paul Skenes and what he brings to the table.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Film Breakdown: Notre Dame's Game-Winning Drive vs Texas A&MFormer Irish Players Mike Goolsby & Jared Clark Play By Play

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Seahawks Outlast Dolphins in Another Mike vs. Mike ShowdownThe Seattle Seahawks defeated the Miami Dolphins in a thrilling matchup, highlighting Geno Smith's continued excellence, DK Metcalf's touchdown prowess, and the Seahawks' resilient defense.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »