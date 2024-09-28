Pirates Recall Mike Burrows, Option Jared Jones

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the final series of the 2024 season on the road vs. the New York Yankees , but they're still making roster moves .
His final game of the season came in the first game vs. the Yankees on the road, where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, two earned runs and making seven strikeouts on 85 pitches. The Pirates would win 4-2 against the Yankees, thanks to two home runs from Bryan Reynolds. Jones spent the 2021 season with the Bradenton Marauders with a 3-6 record in 18 appearances and 15 starts, a 4.64 ERA in 66.0 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts to 34 walks.
Pirates Yankees Burrows Jones Roster Moves
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Pittsburgh Pirates Keeping Tabs on Paul Skenes, Jared JonesThe Pittsburgh Pirates are exercising caution with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones in the final month of the season
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Film Breakdown: Notre Dame's Game-Winning Drive vs Texas A&MFormer Irish Players Mike Goolsby & Jared Clark Play By Play
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »