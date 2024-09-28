Pilot Arrested After Emergency Landing On California Highway

"I flew with him several times. He is very professional, so it doesn’t fit with his character. I have no idea what happened," the grandfather of 21-year-old Gabriel Breit told NBC 724/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances of the emergency landing, reports NBC 7's Shelby BremerThe grandfather of 21-year-old Gabriel Breit, one of the two men aboard the Piper Cherokee Pathfinder, told NBC 7 he was very surprised to hear Breit had been arrested in connection to the incident.Oceanside Pier fire demolition to begin within weeks

Police said they saw one of the two men discard a backpack into a nearby bush, which contained one kilo of suspected cocaine. Both were arrested on drug transportation charges. "Seeing the plane, I was just surprised. I'm like, 'Wow, you know, like in Oceanside, a plane full of drugs in the middle of the road,'" one witness said.

Emergency Landing Plane Crash Arrest Pilot California

