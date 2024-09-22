Phoenix Couple Accused Of Participating In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Phoenix couple is accused of being part of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot in 2021, according to federal court documents.

is married to D. .," the federal court document read.Search warrants were served on Facebook accounts, cell phone records and email addresses.On Jan. 5, a day before the riot, Kiera wrote on her Facebook profile, "DC....here we come!! #StopTheSteal #Trump2020 #4moreyears," the court document said.David is seen in several images from the day of the riot wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that read "INDICT THE BIG GUY.

Capitol Riot January 6Th Phoenix David Pracht Kiera Pracht

