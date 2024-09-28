Phillies' Suárez To Focus On Leg Drive During Bye Week

walked out to left field. Pitching coach Caleb Cotham was waiting for him. Suárez began his catch play, but with a special emphasis on his lower body.rough outing on Friday night,
“I think it’s someone that’s pitched a lot and pitched through a lot of things, and he hasn’t found yet — I think it’s really close — what the work is to solidify the delivery,” Cotham said on Saturday. “And not having to think about it. It’s all symptoms of the same thing, which is, it’s part of dealing with injury and things start moving differently in your body, your delivery changes to accommodate, and he came and has had to fight through it.
The pitching coach sees this week as a blessing, because Suárez won’t have to think about his delivery as much. The Phillies will have him do more dry work — going through his delivery without throwing the ball — so he can create some muscle memory, without exhausting his arm. Suárez had the opportunity to practice his delivery in a low pressure environment during a rehab assignment, but didn’t feel like it was necessary.. “If I didn’t go to a rehab assignment, it’s because I didn’t need it. If I go out and do this every fifth day , it’s because I didn’t need a rehab assignment at all.”
