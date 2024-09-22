Philadelphia's Community Crisis Intervention Program Helps Reduce Homicides

William Holmes and Bahir Robinson , advocates with Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network's Community Crisis Intervention , connect with residents negatively impacted by violence in Philadelphia earlier this month.
For the last five years, when police exit a crime scene, the city’s Community Crisis Intervention Program enters. Our lead story examines how this kind of neighborhood-level involvement is helpingTo date, there have been 187 homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, a 40% decrease from 2023. Philly’s Community Crisis Intervention Program is part of the reason why.
Its role is to respond to every shooting in Philadelphia. Workers put “boots on the ground” — developing relationships with community members to prevent retaliation, restore a sense of security, and help the traumatized get the resources they need. Residents of Chinatown, activists, and political allies once again turned to expressing outrage that the Sixers’ arena ambitions have overshadowed concerns about the future of their beloved community.
