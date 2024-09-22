William Holmes and Bahir Robinson , advocates with Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network's Community Crisis Intervention , connect with residents negatively impacted by violence in Philadelphia earlier this month.

For the last five years, when police exit a crime scene, the city’s Community Crisis Intervention Program enters. Our lead story examines how this kind of neighborhood-level involvement is helpingTo date, there have been 187 homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, a 40% decrease from 2023. Philly’s Community Crisis Intervention Program is part of the reason why.

Its role is to respond to every shooting in Philadelphia. Workers put “boots on the ground” — developing relationships with community members to prevent retaliation, restore a sense of security, and help the traumatized get the resources they need. Residents of Chinatown, activists, and political allies once again turned to expressing outrage that the Sixers’ arena ambitions have overshadowed concerns about the future of their beloved community.

Homicides Philadelphia Violence Community Crisis Intervention CCIP

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video: Philadelphia activist assaulted while headed to community event, she saysA community activist is recalling a scary moment where she says a group of people assaulted and robbed her while she was on her way to a community event in Philadelphia.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Teenage suspect charged in Philadelphia terror probe considered attacking LGBTQ community: DAThe Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the teen arrested in connection with a federal terror probe was considering an attack on the local LGBTQ community.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Eagles Fan-Favorite Predicted To Be In 'Final Season' With PhiladelphiaOne Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite could be entering his final season with Philadelphia.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Skaters from far and wide find community at this Northeast Philly roller skating rinkA roller skating rink in Northeast Philadelphia, Philly Skateplex, is a welcoming community space for all.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Columbus Community Members Join Panel To Improve Police-Community RelationsA new advisory panel comprised of Columbus community members aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and residents, fostering trust and transparency in light of past tensions.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Raygun’s Apology To Breakdancing Community Sparks Outrage From Apology CommunityAmerica’s Finest News Source

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »