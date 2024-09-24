Philadelphia Police Crack Down on Surge of Illegal Street Racing and Reckless Driving

Philadelphia police are deploying several efforts to address the increase of illegal street racing and reckless driving in the city after a series of overnight incidents. According to police, between 9:30 p.m. and 4:33 a.m., officers responded to multiple locations where crowds ranging from 50 to over 200 vehicles had gathered. They say the incidents involved ‘dangerous behaviors’ including drifting, setting off fireworks, starting trash fires, and vandalizing police vehicles.

The Philadelphia Police Department assigned dozens of officers to address the illegal gatherings over the weekend, focusing on large, dangerous vehicular gatherings that have been forming throughout our city.Officers in the Criminal Intelligence Unit will gather data to learn of these events prior to them occurring.Philly police have a message to those participating in the illegal activity: "Do not think for a moment that you got away with it and that you will not be held accountable.

Street Racing Reckless Driving Philadelphia Police Illegal Activity Public Safety

