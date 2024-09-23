Philadelphia Police Crack Down On Illegal Street Racing After Series Of Incidents

Philadelphia police are cracking down on illegal street racing following a series of 11 incidents this weekend, the department announced in a press conference Sunday.

Video from one incident shared via X shows a rowdy crowd swarming a police vehicle as another vehicle drifts through the street. The incidents caught the attention of both X owner Elon Musk and House Judiciary Committee Republicans. Deputy Commissioner Francis Healy vowed to hold those responsible accountable. "This behavior will not be tolerated," Healy said.

Also commenting was Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram, who condemned the “destructive” nature of the acts.

Street Racing Philadelphia Police Vandalism Reckless Driving

