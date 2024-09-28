PETA Protester Disrupts Hermès Show Amid Fashion Forward Collection

A PETA protester disrupted the Hermès show Saturday afternoon, although it went unnoticed by most of the crowd at the Garde Republicaine, which had been transformed into a maze of rooms using wood-framed canvas screens, and carpeting in the color of the season: rose bougainvillea.Part of the resilience is that it is largely logo-less, and doesn’t change much from season to season in delivering rich, covetable classics. That has often meant sleepy and conservative.
More traditional cotton utility looks, including jumpsuits, anoraks, polos and pleated pants, were occasionally over complicated with too many zips, snaps, buckles, pockets and pulls. But functionality won out on a bisque-colored calfskin coat that was a three-fer with a drawstring vest, bomber jacket and coat in one, and the new inside-out Birkin bag soft enough to collapse and hug close — or to pack in a suitcase. The clog sandals also looked like must-haves.
Bra tops, bandeaus and underwear have been major trends this fashion month, even at Hermès, where slim Medor belts were buckled at the high waists of boy shorts peeking out from pants and rose colored denim jeans, which made for a cool look and another reason to buy a new accessory. Vanhée also brought the house silks back to the runway on a printed romper , and worked bands of leather and organdy to gorgeous effect on dresses that were a little pretty and a little tough. What more could a woman want?
Hermes Fashion Show PETA Protest New Collection Nadège Vanhée
