Perry Farrell Seeking Medical Help After Onstage Fight With Dave Navarro

The band was performing at a Sept. 13 concert in Boston when Farrell and Dave Navarro began arguing onstage during the middle of the concert. Perry Farrell 's wife, Etty Lau, said her husband is seeking medical help and taking time to"heal" following his onstage fight with his Jane's Addiction bandmate, Dave Navarro . post on Sept. 21, in which she shared an image with the words,"Love. Kindness. Compassion.

She didn't offer further specifics on the appointments. An otolaryngologist is a medical professional who specializes in the treatment of conditions affecting the ears, nose and throat, while a neurologist treats conditions of the brain and nervous system. TODAY.com reached out to representatives for Perry Farrell for comment on his health.

TODAY.com reached out to representatives for Jane’s Addiction, Farrell and Navarro for comment after the incident but did not hear back.Jane’s Addiction was in the middle of performing a concert in Boston when the altercation between Farrell and Navarro broke out. She wrote that her husband’s “frustration had been mounting, night after night.” She said that he felt that the stage volume was loud that evening and “his voice was being drowned out by the band.”

Perry Farrell himself said in a statement in his Instagram story on Sept. 16, “Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”Jane's Addiction issued a statement in an Instagram story on Sept. 14, taking accountability for what happened and saying they would be canceling an upcoming concert that would be refunded back to patrons.

