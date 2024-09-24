Perry Farrell Apologizes After 'Physical Outburst' During Jane's Addiction Show

In the post, Etty Lau Farrell described her husband as "the gentlest of souls," saying they were "equally astonished" with his "physical outburst" as fans were, adding that he "must had been pushed to his absolute limits.""We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist.

"We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you," she wrote.Etty Lau Farrell wrote that her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat, and had been growing frustrated with the stage volume settings, which caused him to feel like he was being drowned out by the rest of the band.earlier this month, the vocalist apologized for his behavior during the show.

Jane's Addiction Perry Farrell Outburst Apology Tinnitus

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jane's Addiction Concert Cut Short After Perry Farrell Appears To Assault Dave NavarroA Jane's Addiction concert in Boston ended abruptly Friday night after singer Perry Farrell appeared to shove and then punch guitarist Dave Navarro onstage. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, left fans stunned and questioning the future of the reunion tour.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Perry Farrell Attacks Dave Navarro Onstage During Jane's Addiction ConcertJane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro during a bizarre onstage outburst at their Boston concert on Friday night. The incident saw crew members drag Farrell offstage, abruptly ending the show.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Jane's Addiction Reunion Tour Marred by Onstage Altercation Between Perry Farrell and Dave NavarroA scuffle broke out on stage during a Jane's Addiction concert in Boston, involving lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro. Perry Farrell's wife stated that the incident stemmed from mounting frustration with the volume levels, causing Farrell to feel his voice was being drowned out. The show ended shortly after the altercation, and the band has since canceled Sunday's performance.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Jane's Addiction issues update after frontman Perry Farrell punches guitarist Dave Navarro onstageJane's Addiction is apologizing to fans after an onstage fight involving band members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro ended their Boston show on Friday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Jane's Addiction show in Boston cut short after Perry Farrell punches Dave Navarro onstageThe Jane’s Addiction concert in Boston Friday night ended abruptly after Perry Farrell appeared to shove Dave Navarro before throwing a punch at the guitarist.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Perry Farrell is getting medical care after Jane's Addiction concert brawl, wife saysPerry Farrell of Jane's Addiction is seeking medical treatment as he takes a moment 'to reflect and to heal' from last week's onstage brawl with Dave Navarro.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »