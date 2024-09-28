Period Poverty Affects Young People Across Racial, Ethnic, and Socioeconomic Lines

” — that is, insufficient access to menstrual hygiene products and related education — appears to affect young people equally, despite differences in race, ethnicity, neighborhood or whether they have health insurance.

“This is reflective of a larger issue with respect to access,” she said. “This is about having difficulty affording menstrual health products.” According to the data analytics company The percentage seems to be higher than what’s been found in previous research. “What it could indicate is that we as a society are talking about it more,” Davies said. “I think the early numbers might have been skewed just based on what people felt comfortable talking about. We were likely underrepresenting the issue.”When young women are forced to use unhygienic products such as rags or menstrual products that have already been used, it greatly increases the risk of bacterial infections in the vagina and urinary tract.

