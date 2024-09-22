People Who Ditched Religion After Religious Upbringings Share Their Emotional Stories

People Who Distanced Themselves From Religion After Being Raised In A Religious Household Are Sharing Their Emotional Stories
"After physically recovering from the loss, we kept trying for our rainbow baby. After another two years, we realized this wasn't going to happen for us the 'old-fashioned way' and sought help from a fertility specialist. Our breaking point was the church not supporting IVF. We walked away and were constantly guilted by our families. As a result, we have cut most of our families out of our lives.
"As I progressed through my teen years, she hung crucifixes in my closet and snuck into my bedroom at night to pray over me. I wasn't allowed to watch TV, listen to music, see movies, or go anywhere without her. She beat me several times, chanting that her deity was going to 'bind and cast Satan out of me' or screaming that she was doing her deity's work because not beating me was to 'spare the rod and spoil the child.
I wasn't allowed to participate in most school activities because they were considered sinful. At 14, I started sneaking out of the house, drinking, and doing drugs to try and deal with the trauma of being constantly told that I was a sinner. By the time I was 17, I was a full-blown alcoholic and drug user. I quit going to church, and eventually, so did my mom, but the damage was done. It's been 40 years since I quit going to church, and I've never recovered from the trauma.
They still blame college for me being 'liberal.' At 21, I had a nervous breakdown and realized I was queer. I had suppressed it due to fear. Then, I started separating myself from my parents. I paid for college myself, made friends, found the love of my life, and left religion and them behind forever. I can breathe, I am happy, and I feel loved. While it is sad that they have chosen hate and God instead of me, I never regret leaving. Therapy is an ongoing help. You can escape.
