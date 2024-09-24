People Share The Hardest Lessons Learned From Their First Relationships

People Are Revealing The Lessons They Learned From Their First Real Relationship That Changed Them Foreverthe AskReddit community,"What's the most important thing you learned from your first relationship ?" Folks took to the thread to share the hard-hitting life lessons they learned thanks to their first love. Some were uplifting and inspiring, while others were harsher truths. Regardless, all were incredibly useful for people navigating romantic relationships.
"Lack of quality time can slowly erode the relationship no matter how much you love each other and how many good times you have. It eventually leads to resentment, and that's the absolute worst.""You can like the person, and they can like you back. You might even be in love. It doesn't mean things will work out or you'll end up together."
"Gratitude. I learned this by thinking there was something better out there when, in reality, that's a silly thing to think about, especially when what you have is really, really good. I look back and feel embarrassed about how arrogant I was while treating her as if I could take or leave her. She was a keeper. I was a fool. I still am, too."
Relationships Love Lessons Learned First Relationship Communication
