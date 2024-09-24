People Reveal What It Was Really Like Being Raised By A Sex Worker Parent

People didn't hold anything back and revealed what it was really like being raised by a parent who was a sex work er. Their stories ranged from very intense to pretty tame, illustrating both sides of the story.Note: Some submissions include topics of domestic violence and child abuse. Please proceed with caution."My mom was a stripper trying to raise four kids. She would work nights, and I would see 'strange' outfits and shoes in her closet and her 'work bag.

She eventually got out of this line of work and is now successful elsewhere. I’m proud of her, and although I used to resent her for some of her choices, I understand now she did what she could to do to take care of her kids.""My mom somehow had heaps of money before I was born, but had 'no work history.' She had an older gentleman 'friend' buy her a house after my parents split. I finally got curious one day as a teen and asked if she was a sex worker .

Apparently one time she got drunk and called my grandmother when she was still with my dad and emotionally abused her for 'judging her' as well. My grandmother had no idea about my mom's profession.""My mom wasn’t in sex work anymore when I was born, but she raised my older brother on money she got as a stripper .

. This happened maybe two weeks ago — she technically isn't a sex worker now, but she wants my assistance in becoming one. Apparantly she voiced the idea to my brother, and he told her I could TOTALLY set her up. I know AAAAAALLLLL about that stuff — she called me and asked with complete sincerity.""I had a friend who found out his mom ran an escort service out of their house when we were in seventh grade.

