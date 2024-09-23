People Are Sharing The Outdated References They've Made That Young People Didn't Get And Left Them Feeling AncientIt sneaks up on you, but there’s no getting around it — at some point, you inevitably become the"older person" in social settings or within your family. One of the big signs of it is that you start noticing generational gap s in conversations, especially when you reference things younger people may have never heard of.

"I work at a college. Referenced 'jumping the shark' to one of our student workers. Not only did I have to explain the reference, but I also had to explain what "I said, 'Be kind, please rewind' to my early 20something coworker after they mentioned remembering going to Blockbuster with their family when they were little and got a blank stare back. I ended up having to explain what that meant since I realized when he went to Blockbuster, it only rented DVDs.""I'm a teacher, and there was a book that came with a CD for audio read-aloud. The kid asked me what this was, and I said it was a CD.

"Gen X'er here, and I had to explain to my daughter what Gwen Stefani meant by 'screen my phone calls' on No Doubt's 'Spiderwebs.' She's never lived in a world where caller ID hasn't existed, and I'm pretty positive that she has never seen an answering machine.""When I was in nursing school last year , our professor mentioned singer T-Boz being open about having sickle cell anemia.

"I am Gen X and landed a part-time job. I told a 20-year-old coworker that it provided me with my 'mad money.' He had no idea what I meant.""It had been a long week at work, and the Gen Zs that I work with looked at me funny when I said, 'TGIF.' They legitimately didn't get it. I had never felt so old!"

