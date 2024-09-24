Pentagon To Send Troops To Middle East Amid Rising Tensions Between Israel And Hezbollah

The Pentagon plans to send a few dozen U.S. troops to the Middle East in the coming days to be ready to help Americans flee a region bracing for a simmering conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon to significantly escalate, according to three defense officials. The U.S. forces will add to the roughly 40,000 troops already in the region — a presence that has grown as the war between Israel and Hamas continued and tensions with Hezbollah intensified.
officials if or when a ground offensive could begin, the three Defense officials said. That’s left the U.S. to have to search for indicators of a ground movement, such as Israel calling up large numbers of reservists or moving columns of tanks heading toward the Lebanese border, the officials said. The officials estimate a large offensive into southern Lebanon would take thousands more troops and armored vehicles, plus forces to hold any territory.
