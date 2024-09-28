Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns Impeachment of Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Pennsylvania state lawmakers who tried to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner improperly tried to stretch that process across two different legislative sessions, the state's highest court ruled Thursday.

Todd, a Democrat, was joined in the opinion by Justices Christine Donohue and David Wecht, both Democrats. Justice Sallie Mundy, a Republican, dissented. Three other justices did not participate. The articles also cited court rebukes of how his office handled several cases, complained that he had not adequately notified some crime victims of developments in their cases and claimed that Krasner obstructed the House’s investigation of his office.

Pennsylvania Larry Krasner Impeachment Supreme Court Politics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns Impeachment Attempt Against Philadelphia DA Larry KrasnerThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday that lawmakers who attempted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner improperly tried to extend the impeachment process across two legislative sessions. The decision is a victory for Krasner, a Democrat, after he was impeached by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in 2022.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Ruling Could Impact Mail-In BallotsA Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling could invalidate thousands of mail-in ballots due to missing or inaccurate dates on return envelopes. This decision, which impacts a key swing state in the presidential race, has raised concerns about voter disenfranchisement.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules mail ballots with incorrect dates won't be countedJane C. Timm is a senior reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Allows Counties to Throw Out Mail-In Ballots With Incorrect DatesThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that counties can reject mail-in ballots if voters make minor mistakes on the date portion of the envelope. The ruling, which overturned a lower court decision, has been criticized by Governor Josh Shapiro and voting rights groups who say it will disenfranchise thousands of voters.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Ruling Could Jeopardize Thousands of Mail-In BallotsThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that voters must write accurate dates on their mail-in ballot envelopes, potentially impacting thousands of ballots in the upcoming presidential election. This ruling reverses a lower court's decision and raises concerns about voter suppression, as Democrats tend to vote by mail more than Republicans.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Ruling Could Disqualify Thousands of Mail-in BallotsThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that voters must write accurate dates on their mail-in ballot envelopes or risk having their ballots discarded, a decision that could significantly impact the upcoming presidential election in a key swing state.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »