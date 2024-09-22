PennDOT Cancels I-76 Closures This Weekend Due to Asphalt Quality Issues

PennDOT has canceled this weekend's closures on Interstate 76 because the 'the contractor's asphalt plant for tonight and tomorrow didn't test as well as we would like it. We would rather cancel than apply an inferior overlay. We are very unhappy that this occurred after all the planning,' a spokesperson saidOver four weekends, PennDOT will close two bridges carrying Interstate 76 eastbound through Philadelphia so crews can repair the road surface.

A spokesperson with PennDOT told NBC10 that this weekend's planned closure in Gray's Ferry has been canceled."The materials made at the contractor's asphalt plant for tonight and tomorrow didn't test as well as we would like it. We would rather cancel than apply an inferior overlay. We are very unhappy that this occurred after all the planning," the spokesperson said.

PennDOT plans to alert drivers to the closure by posting to electronic message boards on other roads and I-76. Those messages will include"specific alternate routes," the department of transportation said. Basically, PennDOT tried to find closure times that don't cause major issues for large city events or home games for Philadelphia sports teams.

Penndot I-76 Closures Asphalt Philadelphia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PennDOT Cancels Schuylkill Expressway Closures This Weekend Due to Asphalt Quality IssuesThe Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has canceled this weekend's planned closures on Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in Philadelphia due to unsatisfactory asphalt quality. The department prioritizes using high-quality materials and chose to cancel rather than apply inferior asphalt. This is the first of several planned weekend closures over the next few weeks for repairs to bridge decks.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

PennDOT cancels planned Schuylkill closing for this weekend because of ‘inferior’ asphaltMaterials were tested from the contractor’s asphalt plant before going forward and found to be lacking, officials said. The closures are still planned for the next three weekends.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Expect traffic, detours this weekend for PennDOT bridge demolitionA section of Interstate 83 between Dauphin and Cumberland counties will be completely closed for several hours Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Inspection planned on Dauphin County bridge over Route 22/322: PennDOTLane restrictions will be in place on Route 22/322 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Base repairs begin next week on Route 30 in York County: PennDOTWork will be undertaken from Hallam exit to Wrights Ferry Bridge.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Series of crashes near York boutique lead PennDOT to plan intersection upgradeA camera caught a car going airborne and crashing Wednesday afternoon at a York City intersection, and it's not the first time.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »