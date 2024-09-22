PennDOT Cancels I-76 Closures This Weekend Due to Asphalt Quality Issues

PennDOT has canceled this weekend's closures on Interstate 76 because the 'the contractor's asphalt plant for tonight and tomorrow didn't test as well as we would like it. We would rather cancel than apply an inferior overlay. We are very unhappy that this occurred after all the planning,' a spokesperson saidOver four weekends, PennDOT will close two bridges carrying Interstate 76 eastbound through Philadelphia so crews can repair the road surface.
A spokesperson with PennDOT told NBC10 that this weekend's planned closure in Gray's Ferry has been canceled."The materials made at the contractor's asphalt plant for tonight and tomorrow didn't test as well as we would like it. We would rather cancel than apply an inferior overlay. We are very unhappy that this occurred after all the planning," the spokesperson said.
PennDOT plans to alert drivers to the closure by posting to electronic message boards on other roads and I-76. Those messages will include"specific alternate routes," the department of transportation said. Basically, PennDOT tried to find closure times that don't cause major issues for large city events or home games for Philadelphia sports teams.
Penndot I-76 Closures Asphalt Philadelphia
