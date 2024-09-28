Penn State linebacker Dom DeLuca out against Illinois with injury

Penn State head coach James Franklin along with center Nick Dawkins and offensive lineman Vega Ioane lead the team onto the field for the Bowling Green game on Sept. 7, 2024. Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.com
Penn State veteran linebacker Dom DeLuca, a team captain, will not play against Illinois tonight at Beaver Stadium. He is listed as outDeLuca, who also plays a significant role on PSU’s special teams, left the Nittany Lions’ 56-0 victory over Kent State in the first half with an undisclosed injury and did not return.
DeLuca is part of a Penn State injury list for Illinois that also includes safety Kevin Winston Jr., tight end Andrew Rappleyea, quarterback Jaxson Smolik and running back Cam Wallace. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our
Penn State Illinois Dom Deluca Injury Nittany Lions
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Penn State Football: Kent State Lost 2 Quarterbacks for the Season at Penn StateKent State quarterbacks Devin Kargman, JD Sherrod sustained season-ending injuries against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »