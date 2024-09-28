Penn State linebacker Dom DeLuca out against Illinois with injury

Penn State head coach James Franklin along with center Nick Dawkins and offensive lineman Vega Ioane lead the team onto the field for the Bowling Green game on Sept. 7, 2024. Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.com

Penn State veteran linebacker Dom DeLuca, a team captain, will not play against Illinois tonight at Beaver Stadium. He is listed as outDeLuca, who also plays a significant role on PSU’s special teams, left the Nittany Lions’ 56-0 victory over Kent State in the first half with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

DeLuca is part of a Penn State injury list for Illinois that also includes safety Kevin Winston Jr., tight end Andrew Rappleyea, quarterback Jaxson Smolik and running back Cam Wallace.

