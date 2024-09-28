Penn State Linebacker DeLuca, Running Back Wallace Out Against Illinois

Penn State linebacker Dom DeLuca and running back Cam Wallace are out for Saturday night's game against Illinois , affecting the Nittany Lions' depth at two positions and adding to the growing the list of sidelined players.

DeLuca's absence impacts a defense already dealing with injuries. The Nittany Lions are without starting safety KJ Winston, whom Franklin has said is out with a "long-term" injury, and several potential contributors, including defensive lineman Zuriah Fisher and linebacker Keon Wylie. Offensively, Wallace had won the role of No. 3 running back and looked sharp against Kent State in his largest workload to date. He ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Flashes. Wallace played in Penn State's first three games, rushing 18 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.

