Penn State Faces Tough Test Against Unbeaten Illinois

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and Penn State head coach James Franklin meet after the Lions’ 30-13 win on Sept. 16, 2023. Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.comFuboTV is offering $30 off Penn State is back on track after a feel-good 56-0 win over Kent State last Saturday, where eight different players accounted for the team’s eight touchdowns. For the season, Penn State leads the nation in pass efficiency, No. 7 in total offense and No.
Illinois rolls into University Park with a 4-0 record that includes wins over teams that were ranked at the time in then-No. 19 Kansas and then-No. 22 Nebraska. The Fighting Illini have gotten much improved play from quarterback Luke Altmyer while assembling a stout defense and run game.
Penn State Football: Kent State Lost 2 Quarterbacks for the Season at Penn StateKent State quarterbacks Devin Kargman, JD Sherrod sustained season-ending injuries against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
