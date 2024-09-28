Pelicans Sign Jose Alvarado To Two-Season Extension

The revamped New Orleans Pelicans are looking to secure one of their undervalued developmental success stories to a long-term deal.Vice President of Octagon Basketball Ron Shade tells Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Pelicans are signing Shade's client, defense-first point guard Jose Alvarado , to a two-season, $9 million contract extension. He'll have a player option for the second year of the deal in 2026-27.

Despite those sums, Alvarado finished sixth in Sixth Man of the Year voting, as the league no doubt recognized his two-way contributions to a fringe Western Conference contender. In the postseason, Alavarado's 49-33 Pelicans fell to the West's No. 8 seed after losing their play-in tournament matchup with the 47-35 Los Angeles Lakers, before ultimately getting swept out of the first round by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

